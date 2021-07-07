Truck operators seek reduction in fuel prices

Truck operators based in the city on Wednesday asked the state and central governments to reduce the price of petrol and diesel as they were facing difficulties in managing the operations due to high fuel prices. The truck operators, under the banner of Bharat Truck and Transport Welfare Association, also carried out a march from Mor Chowk to Mini Secretariat and submitted a memorandum of demands to the government.

Ranvir Singh, the president of the association, said that running transport fleet has become difficult due to the rising fuel prices. “The government must revise fuel prices, extend moratorium on loans taken by transporters to buy vehicles and also ensure that the truckers are not harassed,” said Singh.

The truckers also alleged that penalties for traffic violations have been increased by up to ten times and that these need to be reduced. They also said that there was a need for immediate relief to the transport sector, which is facing low demand and rising fuel prices and operating cost, he said.