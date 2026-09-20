Gurugram, Two alleged cow smugglers were arrested after an exchange of fire with police near Ghasera village in Nuh district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Two alleged cow smugglers injured, arrested after Nuh police encounter

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during the exchange, while two of their associates fled, they said.

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The injured accused were admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nalhar, for treatment. Police recovered three cows from an SUV vehicle, besides two illegal firearms and seven cartridges, they said.

According to police, the encounter took place around 3:30 am when the accused were transporting cattle in the vehicle. A team of the Cow Slaughtering Staff, Ferozepur Jhirka, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, had set up a barricade near Ghasera.

The driver of the SUV allegedly broke through the barricade and sped away after police signalled the vehicle to stop. A police team chased the vehicle, they said.

During the chase, the driver allegedly rammed the SUV into a police vehicle and opened fire at them, following which the personnel returned fire, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Two occupants fled during the exchange, while two others were apprehended after sustaining gunshot injuries to their legs, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two occupants fled during the exchange, while two others were apprehended after sustaining gunshot injuries to their legs, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused were identified as Shamshad alias Senda, a resident of Utawar village in Palwal district, and Robin, a resident of Alimeo village in Palwal, a police spokesperson said.

Robin has 12 cases registered against him and was previously declared wanted with a reward on his arrest, the spokesperson said. Shamshad has two cases registered against him and carries a reward of ₹3,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police, he said.

An FIR has been registered and police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused, the spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.