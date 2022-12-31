Two arrested for cheating 1,784 people across country

Faridabad police arrested two people for duping 1,784 people across the country. The suspects, Prabhat and Om Prakash, operated a fake call centre in Rohini lured people on the pretext of providing them remote work jobs, said police officers on Thursday, adding that ₹64,000 cash, 14 mobile phones and 13 SIM cards were recovered from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Basant Kumar, station house officer, cybercrime police station, Faridabad, the case came to light when the suspects duped a Faridabad woman of more than ₹1.20 lakh.

Based on the complaint by the woman, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “The suspects put an advertisement on Facebook offering remote work and listed a WhatsApp contact number. When anyone contacted them, the suspects would claim to give them a remote work job with a high salary and take money from them on the pretext of registration fee, ECS charge, GST, courier charge and insurance.”

Of the 1,784 people duped across the country were 59 in Haryana, 563 in Uttar Pradesh, 212 in Rajasthan, 141 in Telangana, 138 in Delhi and 101 in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The suspects were produced in a city court and sent to jail. Search is on for other accused involved with the gang,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON