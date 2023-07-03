Gurugram: Two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of more than two tonnes of reinforcement bars, noise barriers and other equipment meant for the construction of a bridge on National Highway (NH-48) in Badshahpur, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Two held in Gurugram for stealing bridge construction materials

Police said a huge quantity of raw materials kept along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur for the construction of the bridge was missing and officials of the construction firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) noticed it around 10 days back.

Investigators said before the L&T officials could take any action, more items were stolen after which they approached police on June 30.

Police said more than 2,000 kilograms of reinforcement bars, at least 150 noise barriers and other items were stolen from the spot.

According to police, they launched an investigation by checking the scrapyards along the SPR, leading to the arrest of the two suspects from Sector 74 on Friday night. They were identified as Rafique Ahmed and Noor Mohammad, both aged about 37 years, police said.

As per police, both the suspects hail from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and had shifted to Gurugram a couple of months back with the motive to steal construction materials at night to avoid being caught.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the two suspects were loading the stolen materials in a pickup van when they were nabbed.

Boken said that 700 kilograms of bars, 20 noise barriers made up of fibre sheets, a pickup van and other stolen materials were recovered from the suspects, while the rest of the items have been sold.

Investigators said L&T engineers verified the seized bars manufactured by the Steel Authority of India Limited (Sail) and they were of the same specifications that they had procured for the bridge construction project.

