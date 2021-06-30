Two booked for damaging car, threatening woman

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and abused by two persons after they hit her car with their vehicles from the rear in Sector 57 on Tuesday.

The complainant said that her car was damaged and when she called the police control room, they threatened her with dire consequences and misbehaved with her. The suspects have been identified and booked, but are yet to be arrested.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find out the sequence of events and how the accident took place,” said sub-inspector Deepak Kumar of the Sector 56 police station. He said that the suspects might have been speeding and driving rashly.

Asha Rathi, a resident of Sector 47, was driving her Honda City car towards Golf Course Road from her house around 10am on Tuesday. When she reached a private school in Sector 57, a speeding Renault Duster allegedly hit her car from the rear. “Two people were inside the vehicle and they started to shout and threatened to teach me a lesson in two minutes,” said Rathi.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Rathi, the police registered a case under section 279 (rash driving), 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 34 (common intention), 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 56 police station against two persons.