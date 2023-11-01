Two brothers dead, one critical after speeding SUV hits them in Nuh

Two brothers were killed while a third one was critically injured after a speeding SUV hit them while they were standing on the roadside beside their motorcycles near Kherla village on Punhana-Jurhera road in Nuh on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, adding that a fourth brother escaped unhurt in the accident.

Preliminary investigation points to the negligence of the SUV driver as the reason for the accident, said the police. (Representational image)

According to police, the four were travelling to their furniture showroom in Kaman in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on two separate motorcycles, from their residence in Rahera in Punhana, Nuh, which is a distance of about 25km.

Police identified the dead as Dharam Singh (29) and Dharamveer Singh (27), who were on one motorcycle. The injured was their youngest brother Amit Singh (24) who was with older brother brother Rajesh Singh (26) on another motorcycle.

Investigators said all four had stopped on the roadside as Amit wanted to relieve himself when the accident took place.

Investigators said the Dharam died on the spot while Dharamveer died on the way to the hospital in Nalhar.

They said Amit was critically injured, and, after initial treatment in Nuh, was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Police said such was the impact of the hit that the front end of the motorcycle was completely mangled and Dharam, who was sitting on it, was shot straight into the SUV cabin after shattering the windshield.

Inspector Malkhan Singh, station house officer of Bichhore police station, said soon after the accident, the SUV driver fled the spot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle. “Locals rushed the injured persons to the Nalhar hospital for treatment,” he said.

Singh said preliminary investigation points to the negligence of the SUV driver as the reason for the accident.

“Probably, he was trying to overtake another vehicle, due to which he came to the extreme left of the road and hit the brothers standing on the roadside,” he said.

On Rajesh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the SUV driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing act harshly or negligence as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bichhore police station on Tuesday night.

