Two college students arrested for stunts on Golf Course Road

Two college students were arrested on Saturday for performing stunts on Golf Course Road on October 23, police officers said on Sunday.

The police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Friday under sections 279, 336, and 283 of Indian Penal Code, and 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officers said that they took cognizance of a video that widely shared on social media websites that showed three people driving a Mahindra Thar, Swift, and Creta near the Rapid Metro station and beneath an underpass at high speed, overtaking other vehicles aggressively, and driving in the wrong direction.

The police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Friday under sections 279, 336, and 283 of Indian Penal Code, and 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have seized all the three vehicles involved in the stunts. “We found that the red Swift had been modified by one of the suspects by removing the sticker to evade arrest. The suspects had shared the stunt videos on social media platforms, but deleted later,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were identified as Sandeep Rana and Vasu. The third suspect is at large, said investigators.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail