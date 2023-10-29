Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two college students arrested for stunts on Golf Course Road

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Oct 30, 2023 05:02 AM IST

A video shared on social media websites showed three people driving a Mahindra Thar, Swift, and Creta aggressively

Two college students were arrested on Saturday for performing stunts on Golf Course Road on October 23, police officers said on Sunday.

The police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Friday under sections 279, 336, and 283 of Indian Penal Code, and 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. (Representational image)

Police officers said that they took cognizance of a video that widely shared on social media websites that showed three people driving a Mahindra Thar, Swift, and Creta near the Rapid Metro station and beneath an underpass at high speed, overtaking other vehicles aggressively, and driving in the wrong direction.

The police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Friday under sections 279, 336, and 283 of Indian Penal Code, and 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have seized all the three vehicles involved in the stunts. “We found that the red Swift had been modified by one of the suspects by removing the sticker to evade arrest. The suspects had shared the stunt videos on social media platforms, but deleted later,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Sandeep Rana and Vasu. The third suspect is at large, said investigators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

