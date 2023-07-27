2 workers die after falling from construction sites in separate incidents

Gurugram: Two daily wagers died after allegedly falling from under construction buildings in two separate incidents on Wednesday, Gurugram police said.

As per police, the first incident took place in Sector 108, where 44-year-old Ohab Sheikh died after falling from the 14th floor of an under-construction building at about 2pm.

Investigators said Sheikh, who was working as a helper in laying reinforcement bars, allegedly slipped and fell which resulted in his instant death.

As per police, the family members have not pressed any charges against the contractor or anyone else involved in the construction at the site.

Police said Sheikh hailed from West Champaran district in Bihar.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old labourer died after falling from the fourth floor of another under-construction building in Sector 99A at about 2.30pm.

Police said the deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, who hailed from Supaul district in Bihar.

Investigators said Kumar was also working at the site as a helper for laying reinforcement bars when the accident took place. They said a sudden jerk in the bars made him lose his balance and he fell to his death.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said inquiries under section 174 of the CrPC were being carried out in both the cases as the family members of both the deceased have not pressed charges against anyone yet. “The bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem examinations on Thursday,” he added.

