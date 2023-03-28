Two gang members held for demanding extortion money, assault

Gurugram: Police arrested two members of a notorious gang who were wanted for at least two dozen crime cases ranging from illegal water tanker business in new sectors to extortion, robbery and murder. The suspects were arrested on Monday, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Rahul Saini and Gopal alias Lala, members of the infamous ‘Tota’ gang, which is active in developing sectors across Gurugram.

According to police, they received a complaint on March 25 from a water supplier who said he was being threatened by miscreants who were also demanding a protection money of ₹5,000 on a daily basis.

Vivek Singh (28), a resident of Hasaru, alleged that on March 20, he received a call from a person who identified himself as Sumit alias Baba and said he is a member of the ‘Tota’ gang. “He asked me to stop water supply in two private companies in Sector 37. I did not pay any heed and continued my work. On March 25, a worker called to inform me that at least 12 suspects in a car and two motorcycles came to my office in Sector 88 and damaged a parked car and water tankers. They also assaulted a few workers,” he said.

Singh said he had constructed temporary rooms and an office in Sector 88 and all the water tankers are parked there. “The suspects assaulted four workers and fled from the spot,” he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Singh, police registered a case under sections 148, 149, 323, 387, 379B, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said their teams scanned CCTV footage and identified the suspects. “A team led by Narender Chauhan, inspector of the crime unit in Sector 17, traced the location of the suspects and arrested them from a spot near the Dwarka Expressway. They were members of the gang that barged into the office of the victim and had assaulted the employees,” he said.

The ‘Tota’ gang, which was formed by a criminal who goes by the name Tota for his sharp nose, has more than 30 members. They are based at Dhanwapur in Sector 104. There are more than 60 cases registered against them in Delhi, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonepat for supplying drugs, illegal liquor, kidnapping, robbery, loot and murder, police said.

The gang members allegedly extort money from companies involved in supplying water to construction sites and commercial towers, police added.

