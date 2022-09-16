Two held for murder of cab driver in Pataudi near Gurugram

Police have arrested two people for the alleged murder of a cab driver in Pataudi. The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Singh (25), and Hitesh (23) aka Honey of Rewari. Pankaj and Hitesh booked the cab from Behror in Rajasthan on March 24 and allegedly shot the driver dead before fleeing with his vehicle.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Rakesh Gujjar, a resident of Shyampur village in Alwar’s Behror area, was found dead in Pataudi. “We received a call after the body was found around 7.30am in Lokra village. He was shot in the head and his mobile phone was missing. His mobile location was traced to Nuh, based on technical intelligence and teams were formed to investigate the case,” he said.

Sangwan said the Sector 10 crime unit arrested Pankaj from Mumbai on Monday. He was taken on police remand and revealed the name of his accomplice. “Hitesh was apprehended from Pataudi on Thursday and was taken on two-days police remand to recover the murder weapon,” he said.

“The suspects booked a cab for Delhi with the intention to steal it and flee to a hill station. They boarded the car and asked the driver to take the Dharuhera route to Pataudi. Once they were near Pataudi, one of the suspects tried to take control of the car. When the driver resisted, Pankaj shot him in the head. They then threw his body out and fled with the car towards Nuh,” Sangwan added. The suspects ran out of fuel once they reached Nuh and abandoned the vehicle as they were out of cash. The men tried to rob another cab but were unsuccessful, police said.