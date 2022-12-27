Two killed after car rams truck on KMP e-way

leena.dhankhar@hindustantimes.com

Two men died on the spot while two were critically injured after their car rammed a truck amid dense fog on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims in the car were on their way to Jaipur in Rajasthan from Ludhiana, Punjab. Due to dense fog in the morning hours, they lost their way and took the KMP Expressway by mistake when the accident took place, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Tauru police station, who managed to flee from the accident spot after leaving the vehicle, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Aniket Kakkar and Shanky, while the injured are Aakash Kapur and Vikram Kakkar. All of them are residents of Ludhiana. The injured are being treated at a private hospital and their condition is reportedly stable, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Kapur, a resident of Kartar Avenue in Ludhiana, they were going to Jaipur in his Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV. Due to the dense fog, they mistakenly took the KMP Expressway instead of the Jaipur highway.

“It was around 6am when we reached near Kalwari village on the KMP Expressway. A speeding truck was just ahead of our car. The truck driver applied an emergency brake and our car rammed the heavy vehicle. My friend Shanky died on the spot. With the help of other commuters, we were rushed to a nearby hospital but my relative Aniket also died on the way to the hospital. The accident took place due to negligence of the truck driver”, Kapur said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the truck driver under Section 283 (obstruction in public way), 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tauru police station on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“An FIR has been registered and we have kept the two bodies in the mortuary. The post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Wednesday. We are on the lookout for the truck driver and he will be arrested at the earliest”, said inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Tauru police station.

