Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in two separate road accidents near Sector 87 and IMT Manesar on Tuesday evening, Gurugram police said on Wednesday. Two FIRs have been registered against unidentified drivers, who remain absconding.

Two killed, two critically hurt in separate Gurugram road accidents

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In the first accident around 5.30pm near Sector 87, Dharmender, 25, of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, was killed while his friend, Dharmendra Kumar, 26, of Sitamarhi, Bihar, sustained critical injuries. Police said the two were returning on a motorcycle to their rented accommodation in Bhangrola from Sector 87.

A senior police officer said Dharmender, who was riding the motorcycle, was attempting to overtake a bus when its driver allegedly changed lanes suddenly and hit the bike. “Both fell on the road, and the rider came under the rear wheels of the bus and was mowed down, resulting in his instant death. He had sustained severe head injuries even after wearing a helmet. The pillion rider fell on the opposite side and survived,” the officer said. The bus driver fled with the vehicle. Police said Dharmender had married about a year ago and his wife is five months pregnant.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second accident between 7.30pm and 7.45pm in Sector 8, IMT Manesar, Soni Devi, 38, of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was killed and her nephew, Shailesh Kumar, 29, was critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding cement mixer truck. Police said the duo were travelling from their home in Aliyar to a market. Soni, who was riding pillion, was declared dead at a private hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second accident between 7.30pm and 7.45pm in Sector 8, IMT Manesar, Soni Devi, 38, of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was killed and her nephew, Shailesh Kumar, 29, was critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding cement mixer truck. Police said the duo were travelling from their home in Aliyar to a market. Soni, who was riding pillion, was declared dead at a private hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the abandoned mixer truck was found about a kilometre from the accident site, while commuters noted the bus registration number. “The driver had managed to flee. In the other accident, commuters had noted down the bus registration number which they later provided to the investigators,” he said, adding both drivers would be arrested soon.

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Separate FIRs were registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula and IMT Manesar police stations. Both bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem examination on Wednesday.