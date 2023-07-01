Guard assaults two men for stopping auto at office gate in Gurugram

Two men, who were looking for an autorickshaw to travel barely 300 metres to avoid walking through a waterlogged stretch, were allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a security guard after they had stopped the vehicle at the entrance of a logistic firm’s office in Sushant Lok 1.

Police on Friday said that the two were looking for a dry spot to board the autorickshaw when they were assaulted by the guard who was deployed at the main entrance of the logistic firm’s office.

The victims, Dinesh Kumar (33) and Manoj Singh (34), work as design managers at a noted electronic appliances manufacturer whose office is located hardly 300m from the logistic firm’s office. They had reached the spot in a car from their homes in Faridabad at about 9am.

After parking the car at a common parking lot in the locality, they found that the path to their office was waterlogged. The duo waited in front of the logistic firm’s office, as it was a dry spot, and hailed an auto to avoid wading through the water. Police said when the auto stopped in front of the logistic firm’s office, a security guard at the main entrance allegedly misbehaved with the driver and asked him to move his vehicle immediately.

Police said that Kumar and Singh asked the guard to wait for a few moments as they were about to board the auto and leave the spot. However, the guard hurled abuses at the victims and the auto driver to which they objected, investigators said.

This allegedly irked the guard who went inside and returned with a heavy iron pipe. He then assaulted the Kumar and Singh who fell to the ground, police said adding that they sustained injuries on their heads, arms, waists, backs, legs and shoulders.

Investigators said the locals rushed to their help but till then the suspect had fled.

Kumar alleged that his office laptop worth ₹1.5 lakh, iPhone worth ₹1.4 lakh and earbuds were destroyed.

“I held up my office bag with my left hand to defend myself from the attack. But the attacks struck me on my arm and the bag which destroyed the items inside,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that he later learnt that the security guard had allegedly assaulted another person at the same spot earlier. “His firm, which also provides security at our office, tried to settle the matter, but we refused. We submitted a written complaint against him and the firm for protecting him,” he said.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said that the police will arrest the guard soon. “We have got his identity details. He had escaped from the spot after the incident,” he added.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the guard under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50 and above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday night.

