Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house

The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman’s residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday.

They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. Police said the suspects are acquainted with sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had executed killed two liquor businessmen in Pataudi in February as part of a gang war to establish their supremacy in the liquor business in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed a team soon after the incident was reported on April 14. A team from the Farrukhnagar crime unit arrested both the suspects from Delhi and recovered one pistol, two magazines and three cartridges from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.

Sangwan said during questioning, the men revealed that they wanted a share in Sehgal’s business to establish their supremacy in the area. Police said both of them were earlier booked for assault and firing in February and March this year in Pataudi but had gone on the run.

Chanderbhan Sehgal reportedly received a threatening voice message on April 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The caller, who identified himself as one “Goldy Brar”, threatened to kill me and my family. He demanded 50% share in my liquor business and said he wanted a share of my profits without investment,” alleged Sehgal.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Sehgal was in his office, two unidentified men on a motorcycle took rounds outside this house and fired six gunshots at the building. “After a few minutes, I received a call from a person, who identified himself as ‘Rohit’, and said he was standing outside my house. Later, he handed over the phone to ‘Brar’, who again threatened me with dire consequences if I refused his demands,” he said.

The suspects were captured on CCTV camera, following which they were identified and arrested, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON