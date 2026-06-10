Residents raised alarm over fresh tree felling near the 100-acre green corridor along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 102A, prompting the forest department to penalise two men for allegedly cutting around 45 trees without permission, officials said on Tuesday. Two penalised for felling 45 trees near Dwarka Expressway green belt

The accused, both residents of Basai, were issued a challan after forest officials inspected the site following complaints that earthmovers and drilling equipment had been deployed since Monday. Officials said a Forest Offence Report (FOR) will be submitted to court, and the final penalty will be determined by the divisional forest officer.

Jay Bhagwan Bhagot, bock forest officer, said the illegal felling was stopped around 10.30am on Tuesday. “We found trees uprooted, indicating use of heavy machinery and sharp tools. Around 45 mesquite trees were removed with the intention of clearing the path. Our teams will conduct continued vigilance drives along the green cover,” Bhagot said.

Investigators said the landowners initially claimed only saplings and obstructing branches were pruned, but inspections found otherwise. The private land, co-owned by five brothers, including the accused, lies adjacent to the green corridor, where around 100 acres have been earmarked for sports grounds, parks and water bodies under the state government’s development plans for the city, as outlined in the Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex 2031.

Land-use permissions of the private parcel remain unclear, though officials said several vacant plots exist in the vicinity and most are not currently being used for any specific purpose.

Residents had reported tree cutting on land earmarked for a 24-metre-wide road. Monesha Bhatnagar, a resident of the adjacent Shapoorji Joyville society in Sector 102A, said repeated incidents over the past two months had highlighted enforcement gaps. In April, the forest department had penalised a Dhanwapur resident for felling around 36 trees near the same location.