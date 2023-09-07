Two killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

Two people died after being run over by speeding vehicles in separate accidents in the city on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Two separate FIRs were registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 and Sector 40 police stations respectively, on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Police said that the first accident took place near Hayatpur village at around 11.30am when a speeding truck hit two siblings on motorcycle. Police said that while Sumit Kumar, 30, survived the accident with minor injuries, his sister Babita, 24, came under the rear wheels of the truck and was crushed to death.

According to police, she was rushed to private hospital in Sector-90 where she died during treatment. Police said that the truck driver had suddenly taken a left turn to enter a petrol pump when the duo, travelling on the extreme left of the road, were hit. They said that truck driver Ramjeet Kumar, 32, who had fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle, was arrested on Thursday.

The siblings lived in Farrukhnagar and were travelling to Sector 43.

In another accident, a 48-year-old man on a motorcycle died when a speeding vehicle hit him near Signature Tower at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police said that the deceased Deepak Kumar Rai worked at an architectural firm in Sector 28 and was travelling for some official work when the accident took place.

Investigators said that Rai, a resident of Sector 85, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police said the vehicle that hit Rai had a Delhi registration number and was yet to be traced.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that investigation was on to arrest the driver in the second case.

