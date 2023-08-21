Gurugram: Man on bike beaten, assailants drive off with vehicle

Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly snatching the motorcycle of a 30-year-old man after assaulting him near a traffic signal in Sector 45 on Sunday morning, police said on Monday. Police said they are tracing CCTV footage to nab the suspects. (Representational image)

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30am on Sunday morning when the complainant Punit Tiwari was returning to his Sector 53 residence from his office in Sector 48.

They said that while Tiwari was waiting at the traffic signal on the main road in Sector 45, two suspects came from behind on another bike. One of the suspects then suddenly approached Tiwari and slapped him multiple times. He then snatched his two-wheeler’s keys. The other suspect, meanwhile, assaulted Tiwari and stole his motorcycle after fleeing with it, police said.

On Tiwari’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Sunday evening, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said that police were trying to trace the suspects using CCTV footages. “We will nab them soon. Probably they had followed Tiwari soon after he left his office and planned to target him at a secluded spot,” he added.