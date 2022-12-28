Two suspects snatch 24 lakh from cash collection agents in Sector 28

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne suspects allegedly snatched a bag containing ₹24.07 lakh cash from two staff of a private firm near Radha Krishna temple at Chakkarpur in Sector 28 on Monday, police said.

The incident took place after the staff collected the cash from a cigarette wholesaler at Bihari Mandi Chowk in Chakkarpur at about 2.40pm, police added.

The private firm, with its office in Chakkarpur, is a supplier of ITC products in Gurugram and other districts in Haryana. Police said that the suspects are yet to be arrested.

Police said that firm staff Ankur and Rajeev Ranjan were on their way to collect cash from another shop in the area on their Bullet motorcycle when the two suspects rammed their Hero Honda Splendor bike.

Investigators said that both the staff of the private firm tumbled on the road, following which one of the suspects picked up a roadside brick and hit Ankur in his head multiple times in quick succession.

Ranjan, who was riding pillion, raised an alarm when the other suspect took out his helmet and hit him several times in the head. Police said the sudden assault did not give the victims a chance to react.

Police said one of the suspects snatched the bag containing ₹24,07,530 from Ranjan, adding that they also took out the keys of the Bullet motorcycle and fled from the spot.

Police said that a few local residents also saw the incident but the suspects had completed their job before anyone could react or understand that it was a cash loot in progress.

A senior police officer said that suspects have followed the movements of the staff for a few days before targeting them on Monday. “The suspects had followed the staff soon after they left their office in Chakkarpur. We have come to know that cash for two weeks’ sale was to be collected from the wholesaler,” he added.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 28 police station, said that an investigation is underway to trace the suspects and arrest them at the earliest.

On Ranjan’s complaint, an FIR against the unidentified suspects was registered under Section 34 (common intention) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Monday night, police added.