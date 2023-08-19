Two women killed, 5 hurt after truck rams car in Sohna

Gurugram: Two women were killed while five others, including an infant, were injured after a speeding truck hit their car on the Karawal-Sohna Road on Friday evening, Gurugram police said.

The two women succumbed to their injuries, police said, adding that the injured are presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said the truck driver fled with his vehicle after the accident and they are conducting raids to arrest him at the earliest.

Inderpal (goes with a single name), a resident of Daula village near Sohna, said in his police complaint that the accident took place near the Karanki turn at 7.30pm, when they were returning from Bhadak village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. There were seven people in the car, including a one-year-old infant, he said.

“When our car, which was being driven by my brother Hariom, reached near the Karanki turn, it was hit by a speeding truck coming from the Harchandpur village side. It dragged our car for at least 50 metres. I suffered minor injuries, but two of our family members died in the accident. The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle,” Inderpal said.

Police said a team from the Sohna police station reached the spot and took the injured to the Civil Hospital in Sohna where one of the women was declared dead. The others were referred to a private hospital, where another woman died during treatment, police said.

Based on Inderpal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohna police station on Friday, police said. The women’s bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police added.

