Two-year-old raped in Gurugram apartment complex

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person inside an apartment complex in Sector 81, police said on Sunday, adding she sustained serious injuries in her private parts.

The girl’s mother, a domestic help, and her father were out working when the incident took place. (Representative image)

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, police said. Her condition is now stable.

According to police, the alleged incident took place around 2pm on Saturday inside the girl’s home, an apartment reserved for the economic weaker section (EWS) families, that her parents rent.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a resident of the apartment complex and a social activist, said the girl’s mother, a domestic help, and her father were out working when the incident took place.

“The girl’s mother found her in a pool of blood and raised an alarm, after which residents gathered at the spot. We complained to police. They have collected CCTV footage to identify the culprits,” he said.

Singh said he took the girl first to Civil Hospital, then to Delhi.

The girl’s father said that he was at work when he received a call from one of the residents informing him that his daughter was injured and asked him to reach Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

“The doctors referred my daughter to Delhi,” he said.

While police said they registered a first information report under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Kherki Daula police station, they said they are yet to probe the cause of injury.

Deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Manbir Singh said, “We are scanning CCTV footage and the girl is under medical care. A board of doctors will conduct her medical examination on Monday after which we will find out whether she was raped or suffered injuries while playing. However, we cannot role out the possibility of rape,” he said.

DCP Singh said police will only act after doctors submit their report. “We are probing the case,” he said.

