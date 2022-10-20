UGC seeks report on GD Goenka University student clash

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought a report from the vice-chancellor of GD Goenka University in Sohna, five days after two hostel teams clashed over a football match on the campus. Cross FIRs were registered against two groups of students for allegedly thrashing each other and creating a ruckus on the football ground.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, the UGC said that students have been tensed after the incident and asked the vice-chancellor to take immediate action and submit a report. The university management has also been instructed to adopt adequate measures to prevent such incidents from repeating in the future.

University officials said that they have received the UGC communication and responded via email. An official reply will be sent on Thursday, an official added. Dr Dhirendra Singh Parihar, registrar, GD Goenka University, said that they have sent all the details pertaining to the incident. “The university has adopted preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated on the campus. We initiated an enquiry which was concluded on Wednesday, based on which we will act against those found guilty,” he said.

Parihar said the university has already suspended 22 students from both groups, including Nigerian students. “We have decided to rusticate and suspend students who were found guilty. Only foreign students are living in the hostel at present as others have gone home for the Diwali break,” he said. The university has made elaborate security arrangements on the campus which will come in effect after the Diwali break. All sports activities have been suspended until further notice, an official informed.

Some local students allegedly entered the rooms of Nigerian students and thrashed them after the match got over on October 14. On the other hand, Nigerian students also allegedly assaulted local students, police said. One of the FIRs was registered based on the complaint of a fourth-year pharmacy student. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

