Vaccination for 18-45 group on hold for second consecutive day as district awaits doses

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group will remain suspended for a second consecutive day on Wednesday at government health centres due to a shortage of vaccines. Vaccination for those aged above 45, however, continued at all 37 government facilities on Tuesday.

“We have sufficient doses for people aged above 45 years. Therefore, vaccination for them will continue at all 37 government health centres. However, for adults below 45 years of age, we are yet to receive stock from the state health department,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation.

Currently, Covishield doses are being given at all health centres except Tigra, Chauma, Manesar and Badshahpur, where Covaxin is being administered to those aged above 45 years.

The district health department held a major vaccination for people in the 18-45 age bracket on Monday by allowing direct walk-in at health centres and administered over 8,200 doses in a single day. But due to lack of vaccine supply, the department suspended vaccination for 18 above on Tuesday.

According to the health department data, 701,224 doses have been administered in the district till now, of which 9,584 doses were administered on Tuesday. Over 5,518 people in the 18-45 age group took their vaccine shots at private hospitals. Among those aged 45 and above, about 3,133 people took their doses at government health centres, and 479 were inoculated at private facilities. About 130 healthcare workers and 324 front-line workers and their family members also took the vaccine shot.

Despite the shortage of vaccines, the health department has conducted multiple drives in May to cover high-risk population groups. On Wednesday, the health department will hold a special Covid-19 vaccination camp for widows at four government health centres. It will cover at least 400 women of all age groups, who are registered under the social welfare scheme. Officials said that women have been informed about the vaccination camps by the department of social welfare.

“Camps for widows will be held at the community health centre in Farrukhnagar, subdivision hospital in Sohna and Pataudi block, and Polyclinic in Sector 31 under Gurugram block. The health department has been trying to reach out to people who should be prioritised for vaccination, like widows, having all the responsibilities of the household in the absence of the husband. It is important to keep them on priority so that they are not missed from getting vaccinated,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

On May 30, the health department held a special vaccination camp for the transgender population at Dundahera. They have also conducted camps for adults with special needs at Ambience Mall and differently abled people in Pataudi.