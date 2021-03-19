Vehicle-free trial in Sadar Bazar starts today

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will commence its one-week trial of turning Sadar Bazar into a vehicle-free, pedestrian-friendly market from Saturday, according to a statement issued by the civic body Friday.

Despite its narrow lanes, Sadar Bazar has a footfall of around 20,000 people during weekends and congestion has become its hallmark. It is the city’s oldest market, set up in the 1930s and has more than 1,200 shops and 400 street vendors.

As per a design plan prepared by the MCG for the trial, 18 entry and exit points to the market will be barricaded and passes have been issued to all shopkeepers to station vehicles at five designated sites, chosen by the municipal body in the market’s vicinity, less than 100-150 metres from shops.

For the general public, the MCG has shortlisted sites at Old Jail Complex, Grover ground and the ground near the session house to park vehicles.

A feeder service of 15 e-rickshaws will ferry commuters from these three parking spots to the market.

Overall, a 650-metre stretch of the market, between Jama Masjid and Head Post office — the market’s main street — has been chosen for the trial and will remain completely vehicle-free till next Saturday, said MCG officials.

Besides barring entry of vehicles, the MCG is also setting up dedicated street vending zones on lanes running parallel to the 650m stretch, installing benches, streetlights, and developing green belts.

“The week-long trial will be a quick, innovative and low-cost project. The main street of Sadar Bazar will be kept free from vehicles and there will be a system for parking vehicles of shopkeepers and shoppers. This trial will not only benefit citizens visting Sadar Bazar but also shopkeepers,” said Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, MCG.

Kaur further said if the market is “orderly, safe, encroachment-free, clean and beautiful,” then there will be an increase in the number of shoppers and as a result, business will also thrive.

The trial stretch is nine to 13 metres wide but encroachment and haphazard parking has reduced the available space significantly.

The trial was scheduled to be held last month from February 26 onwards, however, just a day before it was scheduled to start, MCG had deferred it indefinitely citing technical reasons.