Wanted man carrying ₹5,000 reward held after gunfight with cops in Gurugram

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹5,000 was arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with a crime branch team on Pataudi Road near Sector 93 early Wednesday, police said. The suspect allegedly fired four rounds at the crime branch team after slipping from his motorcycle during an interception attempt. (File photo)

The suspect, a 23-year-old from Maraut village in Jhajjar, sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg and was shifted to Civil Hospital, Sector-10A, police said. At least 17 criminal cases — including murder, loot, dacoity, extortion, kidnapping and illegal firearms possession — are registered against him in Gurugram, other parts of Haryana and Delhi. He was wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case at Udyog Vihar police station, they added.

Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said the Palam Vihar crime branch unit received intelligence about the suspect moving with arms on a motorcycle toward Sector 93 from Pataudi Road, prompting a checking drive around 3am. “After 40 minutes, the team spotted a motorcyclist and attempted to intercept it with their vehicles when the suspect took a U-turn, but he slipped and fell. The suspect opened fire four rounds on the police team in quick succession,” Sharma said.

One bullet struck a constable’s bulletproof jacket. Police retaliated after the suspect allegedly continued firing despite warning shots, injuring and apprehending him, officers added. A country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle allegedly stolen from Palam Vihar were seized. An FIR under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Sector 10 Police Station. He will be formally arrested in the kidnapping case after discharge, police said.