Wanted man involved in 30 thefts, burglaries held from Iffco Chowk
gurugram news

Wanted man involved in 30 thefts, burglaries held from Iffco Chowk

A wanted man, who was allegedly involved in over 30 thefts and burglaries in the National Capital Region, was arrested from Iffco Chowk by the Sector 17 crime team on Sunday following a tip-off
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The suspect, identified as Dileep, of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, had jumped bail and carried a reward of 25,000 for his arrest. Six cases of theft are registered against him in the city. (Representative image/Getty Images & iStockphoto)

A wanted man, who was allegedly involved in over 30 thefts and burglaries in the National Capital Region, was arrested from Iffco Chowk by the Sector 17 crime team on Sunday following a tip-off.

The suspect, identified as Dileep, of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, had jumped bail and carried a reward of 25,000 for his arrest. Six cases of theft are registered against him in the city.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The accused Dileep admitted during questioning that he was involved in more than three dozen incidents of thefts in Delhi and NCR. He was absconding after coming out on bail and was wanted in six cases in Gurugram, he said.

Sangwan said that in the latest incident, four persons arrested in connection with the burglary of a residence in Surya Vihar on May 5 told police that the crime was masterminded by Dileep. “The crime team investigated the matter and managed to arrest Dileep on Sunday,” he said.

In another incident, the crime team of Manesar police station arrested four people who were allegedly planning to carry out a robbery. Acting on a tip-off, a raiding party was dispatched to Birheda Morh near Musedpur village, when their vehicle was stopped by four armed men. However, after noticing police personnel, they tried to flee but were apprehended.

Sangwan said that the four suspects were identified as Kamal, Rajesh, Arjun and Suresh. The police seized four countrymade pistols, 16 live rounds of ammunition and one torch from their possession.

