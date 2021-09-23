Wanted man shoots himself in bid to escape police, arrested after suffering two shots

The Rewari police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old suspected criminal, who allegedly shot himself when surrounded by a police team on the rooftop of a house, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Rajan Kumar, allegedly involved in multiple crimes in Bhiwani, shot himself twice before the police could intervene and arrest him. He was taken to the trauma centre and later admitted to PGIMS Rohtak where his condition was reported to be stable, the police said on Thursday.

Kumar and an associate, Mahender Singh, were allegedly on the run after they shooting a person in Bhiwani over a personal rivalry. A team from Bhiwani police traced the location of the duo to Suthana village, located around 12 kilometres from Rewari.

Rajesh Kumar, the deputy superintendent of police, Bawal, said that the two suspects were standing near a tea shop on the outskirts of Suthana and before they could be caught, fled in different directions. “One of them was caught from the nearby industrial area and another escaped and managed to enter a house in the village,” Rajesh said.

The suspect, Rajan Kumar, allegedly fired at least three shots at the police and in the melee, ran to the rooftop of the house. He threatened to shoot himself if the police tried to follow him, the DSP said.

Residents of the house in which Kumar had intruded locked themselves in a room after seeing him carrying a firearm. A large number of villagers had also gathered at the spot where the incident took place, said officials.

The DSP said that the local police, which was assisting the Bhiwani crime team, surrounded the house and asked the suspect to surrender, following which he shot himself in a leg and jumped to another roof. The suspect later allegedly shot himself twice in the stomach and fell, throwing the pistol on the ground, following which the police caught hold of him.

The police said the injured suspect the duo was involved in over two dozen criminal cases.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Kasola police station in Rewari on Wednesday.