Waste crisis panel explores introduction of composting plants in slums, urban villages

The special committee constituted to address the dumping of waste at the Bandhwari landfill has proposed comprehensive solutions, including mandatory composting of waste by bulk waste generators (BWGs) in accordance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, officials said. The committee proposed integrating user charges for garbage collection into the NDC portal or property tax to streamline revenue collection. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The panel, which has been formed to tackle the municipal solid waste disposal crisis in Gurugram is also looking at establishing composting plants in urban villages, slum areas, and old city areas, by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG). The solutions were proposed during the panel’s first meeting held on July 9, convened by the Haryana chief secretary.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar confirmed the corporation’s plans to establish composting plants in key areas and support RWAs facing space constraints. “More agencies will be empaneled to manage BWGs’ waste using advanced composting technology, assessed by an expert committee. MCG will prepare a list of compliant and non-compliant RWAs and submit details to the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Bangar said.

In addition to discussing a comprehensive plan for the Bandhwari landfill crisis, the committee proposed integrating user charges for garbage collection into the NDC portal or property tax to streamline revenue collection. This approach is expected to boost MCG’s revenue significantly by ensuring direct payments to waste collection agencies and enhancing financial stability, officials added.

With approximately 6.5 lakh property IDs registered, the proposed revenue model is expected to significantly enhance MCG’s financial health. By embedding waste collection fees into property taxes, MCG aims to streamline the process and protect citizens from overcharging, ensuring transparency and fairness, the commissioner said. “We are examining the project and will start once it is finalized,” Bangar added.

Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist and committee member, underscored the necessity of decentralized composting models and the involvement of more agencies equipped with advanced composting technology to handle BWGs’ waste. “Efforts will also focus on raising awareness about waste management technologies and conducting groundwater analysis in surrounding villages to address potential contamination,” Rana said. She also emphasized that no wet waste should reach the Bandhwari landfill, highlighting the importance of household-level waste segregation.

“The revenue-sharing model, once implemented, will not only alleviate the financial burden on the municipality but also place accountability on waste collection agencies, ensuring better service delivery and a cleaner environment,” Rana added.

MCG had earlier drafted solid waste management bylaws in March, proposing user charges based on property size, with fees ranging from ₹50 to ₹350 for residential properties and ₹50 to ₹100 for apartments. The new model, which aims to turn waste collection into a revenue-generating activity, has the potential to reverse the current scenario where MCG spends over ₹100 crore annually on city sanitation and waste management.

Previously, MCG paid ₹1,000 per ton, plus complete user charges, to a private company for door-to-door collection and transportation to the Bandhwari landfill, which imposed a substantial financial burden. The new model is expected to alleviate this burden by generating income for MCG, enabling better services and increased awareness campaigns about waste management in the city.