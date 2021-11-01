Water supply remains muddy days after pipeline repair in Basai

Days after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) finished shifting a pipeline at Basai village — hitting water supply for 36 hours — residents on Monday said that they are still receiving dirty water.

The issue of muddy water supply was mainly reported from Malibu Town, Suncity, Sector 57 and Khandsa village.

Rahul Agarwal, a member of Malibu Town Plot Welfare Association, said that since last Friday, they have been receiving blackish water.

“First, the water supply was hit for around 36 hours because of pipeline shifting, regarding which the GMDA had informed residents, but since water supply resumed on Friday evening, we have been getting dirty water. The water has a foul smell too and is unfit for domestic purposes such as taking a bath,” Agarwal said.

He alleged that around 2,000 residents of the society have been affected by the issue.

Mona, the chairperson of development committees at Suncity residents’ welfare association, said, “Since the shifting of the pipeline, the water supply has been muddy, but authorities have said that it will improve in another 48 hours. Initially, 60% of the water was muddy, but now, it has reduced to around 35%.”

An official associated with the GMDA’s water supply, who did not wish to be named, said, “When a pipeline of such a scale is shifted, mud and soil automatically fall and accumulate in the pipeline, due to which the supply gets impacted. The water gets cleared out with pressure over the course of days.”

On October 22, the GMDA issued a notice stating that due to work on shifting a master water supply pipeline, which was required for completion of master road in Basai village, water supply would be hit for 36 hours from the midnight of October 27. During the shutdown, water supply to villages of Chandu, Budhera, Dhankot, Gadholi, Sectors 37C, 37D, 44-74, DLF- V and DLF Phase-I (D), among other areas, was affected.

Meanwhile, officials said that chlorination has been increased to ensure that there are no bacteria in the water.

“When the work was being done, there was light rain, due to which some mud went into the pipeline and it is being checked regularly. Almost 90% has been cleared out, but to avoid any bacteria so that diseases are not spread, we increased the chlorination process in the water at our boosting station,” said Abhinav Verma, an official associated with the operation and maintenance department of the water supply division of GMDA.