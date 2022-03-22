Weren’t told about report that flagged safety issues, say Chintels residents

Residents of the Chintels Paradiso condominium on Saturday alleged that the developer kept them in dark regarding a structural audit carried out by an expert from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in February 2021, declaring the quality of concrete used unsatisfactory, and recommending that retrofitting (modifying the existing structures to make them more resistant) be carried out to improve the buildings’ strength.

The report also questioned the upkeep of the building. “The results of rebound, Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) and core cut tests indicate that the quality of concrete is doubtful. In order to improve the strength of concrete, retrofitting is recommended,” it said.

The developer, however, did not confirm the veracity of the report, citing that the matter was sub-judice.

“The matter regarding Paradiso is sub-judice. In the interest of a fair and unbiased investigation, we are fully cooperating with the authorities and getting the structural audit done by IIT Delhi,” said Chintels spokesperson.

The assessment report (a copy of which is with HT) was allegedly released to the media and shared by students of professor Khalid Moin of JMI, who conducted the structural audit and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation earlier this week for issuing structural safety certificates in exchange for bribes. To be sure, he was not arrested in connection with the Chintels Paradiso incident, wherein ceilings of multiple flats in Tower D of the condominium collapsed on February 10, killing two residents.

Moin’s students claimed that his February 2021 report declared the structure unfit. “Professor Khalid Moin is one of the most reputed people of Jamia Millia Islamia. In the building collapse case, which he is being dragged into, he had submitted a detailed report on February 18, 2021, clearly mentioning that the structure is unfit.”

Following the collapse, the district administration on February 16 constituted a committee of senior officials to probe the matter.

Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who heads the investigation committee, said the report is yet to be brought to their notice. “We will certainly take cognizance of all such reports during the probe,” he said.

Meanwhile, RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, a member of the committee, said that the committee has sought reports of all previous repairs, audits and similar works carried out by the developer and contractor.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels RWA, said that on Saturday they read the document which clearly mentioned that the rebound, core and UPV tests had revealed that quality of concrete was doubtful.

According to the document, a rebound hammer test measures the surface hardness of concrete. A UPV test involves the transmission of ultrasonic pulses through the structure and core testing is used to determine the strength and quality of the structure’s concrete.

“This report has come as a shock to us as nothing about this structural audit was revealed to residents. When the slab of a lift lobby collapsed in July 2021, the developer roped in another auditor who gave a favourable report. There is a need to take cognizance of Moin’s report and find out why the details of this assessment were not shared. We are holding a protest on Sunday and will also decide on legal recourse. We are going to file a petition in Supreme Court to get justice,” he said.

A spokesperson for JMI preferred not to comment on the matter.

