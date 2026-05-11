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Wheel thefts from parked cars alarm locals in Gurugram’s newer sectors

FIRs filed after wheels from at least 12 vehicles were allegedly stolen overnight from sectors 90 and 93 residential areas.

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Residents of newer sectors in Gurugram have raised concerns over a series of thefts in recent weeks in which wheels of parked four-wheelers were allegedly stolen from residential areas.

CCTV footage showed a van without number plates near theft sites as police intensified patrolling in affected sectors. (HT)

In the latest incident, residents of sectors 90 and 93 reported that wheels from at least twelve cars were stolen on Thursday night. Police said FIRs were registered at Kherki Daula Police Station and Sector 93 Police Station in connection with the incidents.

Satya Ram, a resident of New Town Heights in sector 90, said all four wheels of his vehicle were stolen after he parked it outside his society in the designated parking area. “I had parked my vehicle outside our society in the designated parking area, and the next morning I found all four wheels missing,” he said. “The cars are found resting on bricks, with their wheel alloys stolen,” he added.

He said CCTV footage showed a Maruti Suzuki Omni without a number plate arriving at the spot. “We checked the CCTV footage and saw a van without a number plate, from which individuals got out and stole the wheels,” he said.

 
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