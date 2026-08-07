Wildlife research centre to come up in Faridabad’s Aravalli protected forest

A wildlife research centre is set to come up in Dhauj, Faridabad, with the divisional wildlife office (DWLO) inviting bids for the same, officials said on Thursday.

Officials aware of the matter said the tender was floated by the department on Monday for the construction of the facility under the Haryana government’s Conservation Scheme of 2026-27.

Officials aware of the matter said the tender was floated by the department on Monday for the construction of the facility under the Haryana government’s Conservation Scheme of 2026-27.

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According to officials, the centre is aimed at promoting wildlife conservation measures within the protected Aravalli’s range in the Mangar Bani landscape area. “The centre will focus on studying the movement of fauna in the dense sacred pine and dhau groves, along with ecological research and protecting the local habitat,” a senior DWLO official said, requesting anonymity.

According to the official, the bidding will remain open until August 18, followed by a technical evaluation round. Technical teams and researchers at the centre will conduct wildlife surveys to track the movement of different species and observe timely changes to the local habitat, he added.

The tender document published on the Haryana Government’s website further showed phase-wise planned activities, including earthing and surface levelling work for construction of the centre. Officials said the site was identified based on the rare sightings of jackals, hyenas and nilgais spotted over the years.

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{{^usCountry}} “The centre will be the first such facility to come up in southern Haryana. Technical support through CCTV surveillance of the site and geographic information system (GIS) mapping,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The centre will be the first such facility to come up in southern Haryana. Technical support through CCTV surveillance of the site and geographic information system (GIS) mapping,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}