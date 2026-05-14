Batala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that the state government would erase the "blot of drugs" from the state at any cost, saying the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' has already delivered a major blow to the narcotics network.

Will erase 'blot of drugs' from Punjab: CM Mann

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He further said 63,707 drug smugglers have been arrested in 437 days and illegal properties built through drug money were demolished across Punjab.

Addressing an anti-drug awareness programme dedicated to the 38th 'Gurugaddi Divas' of Sant Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj in Batala, Mann said the fight against drugs and organised crime had now become a people's movement, with every Punjabi standing shoulder to shoulder with the state government.

He also highlighted the simultaneous crackdown under the 112-day 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, ongoing welfare measures for women and healthcare, and credited the strict anti-sacrilege law enacted by the Punjab government for bringing an end to incidents of 'be-adbi' of Guru Granth Sahib in the state.

Mann said the Punjab government launched 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' more than 400 days ago and this campaign has achieved resounding success.

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{{^usCountry}} We have cracked the backbone of the drug trade and the big fish involved in this crime have been put behind bars. This crackdown against drugs will continue with full force until this menace is completely wiped out from Punjab, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We have cracked the backbone of the drug trade and the big fish involved in this crime have been put behind bars. This crackdown against drugs will continue with full force until this menace is completely wiped out from Punjab, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the campaign, the Punjab government had not only snapped the supply lines of drugs but had also ensured rehabilitation of victims while demolishing and confiscating properties of smugglers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the campaign, the Punjab government had not only snapped the supply lines of drugs but had also ensured rehabilitation of victims while demolishing and confiscating properties of smugglers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If Punjabis make a firm resolve to make Punjab drug-free, then no force can stop us from achieving this noble mission. I seek the wholehearted support and cooperation of people to turn this fight into a people's movement," Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If Punjabis make a firm resolve to make Punjab drug-free, then no force can stop us from achieving this noble mission. I seek the wholehearted support and cooperation of people to turn this fight into a people's movement," Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Punjab's spiritual legacy, Mann said, "Every inch of this sacred land carries the footprints of great Gurus, saints, seers and martyrs who taught us to stand against tyranny, injustice and oppression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Punjab's spiritual legacy, Mann said, "Every inch of this sacred land carries the footprints of great Gurus, saints, seers and martyrs who taught us to stand against tyranny, injustice and oppression. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspired by their teachings, the Punjab government launched this crusade against drugs and the results are now visible on the ground. The day is not far when Punjab will become completely drug-free, he noted.

Referring to the anti-sacrilege law, Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026, Mann said, "It is the Almighty's blessing that I have got the opportunity to serve humanity by enacting this historic law, which provides stricter punishment for sacrilege. This Act will ensure that such unfortunate incidents are prevented in the future."

He asserted that sacrilege incidents were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy, aimed at disturbing peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab.

"Anyone found guilty of this unpardonable offence will face exemplary punishment. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is like a father to every Sikh and it is our sacred duty to preserve its sanctity," Mann said, adding that Sikhs across the world were expressing gratitude over the legislation.

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"I am nobody to pass this Act. This service has been taken from me by Guru Sahib himself. God assigns such service only to those chosen for it and I am merely a humble servant entrusted with this responsibility," Mann said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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