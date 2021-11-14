With 11 fresh cases, Gurugram’s Covid positivity rate sees slight uptick

Gurugram reported 115 cases of Covid-19 in the past two weeks with a slight increase in the positivity rate, according to the district health department data, said officials on Sunday.

“There has been a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in the past few days , and we have sent a proposal to the district administration to declare three places as containment zones in the city. The positivity rate in the district, which increased by 0.1% in the last two weeks, stands at 0.4%. The situation is under control, but we are still conducting regular tests and rigorous contact tracing,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram.

The district reported 11 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, as four patients recovered, with 77 active cases in the district. Of the 77 cases, 70 patients are in home isolation and seven are hospitalised.

Experts said that the increase in the Covid-19 cases can be attributed to social gatherings, especially during the festive season.

Dr Amitabh Parti, director of internal medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks. This has spiked following the festive season. The increase can be correlated to social gatherings, crowds at shopping areas, and probably the festivals which led to the accumulation of large groups of people and spread of the virus. Most infections we are seeing are breakthrough infections. In fact, most cases are being seen in the people who have already received both the doses of vaccines, and most of the individuals are elderly people.”

He said that the intensity of Covid-19 is not of concern because most of the patients are responding well to conventional symptomatic therapy, and not too many complications are being seen.

Meanwhile, 1,705 people were vaccinated on Sunday, with 314 people being administered the first dose and 1,391 being administered the second dose. Till now, over 3.68 million people have been vaccinated in Gurugram.