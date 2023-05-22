Two suspects, including a woman, were booked for allegedly submitting forged property documents as surety before a city court to secure bail in a criminal offence, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Two booked for securing bail by submitting forged property documents

Police said the woman was arrested in a cheque dishonouring case in 2017 and had been in jail till 2018-end.

Investigators said the woman moved a bail application and the court had accepted it. A car’s registration papers were submitted as surety by the other suspect for bailing out the woman from Bhondsi jail.

As per police, the woman, who is a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, had stopped appearing before the court from 2021 onwards after which the court served her several notices at her permanent address in Ludhiana, but they remained unanswered.

Later, the court ordered police to trace the other suspect who had submitted the registration paper of his car as surety for the woman’s bail. However, notices served to the bailer on his address available in the court records also remained unanswered after which orders were issued to confiscate the car.

A senior police officer said that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Gurugram was directed to ensure that the car’s ownership is not transferred.

“The court was surprised when the RTO submitted a report apprising that the car was not owned by the one whose records were available in the court, but by someone else. At this point, it came to light that the woman had secured bail on forged documents,” the officer said.

The officer said that the original owner of the car was served a notice by the court who appeared before it and moved an application against the forged use of his car ownership papers. “After hearing the matter, the court passed an order on May 8 to get an FIR registered against the woman and the bailer who had submitted the forged documents. Both the suspects are presently traceless,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the duo under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will or authority to make transfer of any valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using any forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station on May 20, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said attempts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

