Woman assaulted for failing to give passage to car on MG Road

In an incident of road rage, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of her car and assaulted on the MG Road flyover near Sector 17 after she allegedly failed to give passage to another car, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

Police said the incident took place around 10am on Wednesday when traffic flow was at its peak on MG Road.

Investigators said the woman is a manager at a multinational bank located near Sikanderpur and resides in a condominium in Sector 48. They said she was on her way to work when the road rage incident took place.

A senior police officer said that the woman got caught in a jam before the flyover in Sector 17. “She was travelling just ahead of the suspect’s car. He honked several times seeking passage but the victim was unable to move her car out of the way due to the traffic congestion,” he said.

Police said after several minutes, the traffic cleared and the woman moved forward, but the suspect started making attempts to overtake and intercept her.

“After a few failed attempts, the suspect succeeded in blocking her on the flyover, where there are no CCTV cameras installed. He slapped her multiple times after dragging her out of the car. The slaps were so powerful that the left side of her face swelled up and she had to undergo treatment. She also received bruises below her left eye and nose,” the officer said.

Investigators said the suspect left after the assault and the woman went to a hospital in Sector 25 for treatment. “It was the hospital authorities who informed us,” the officer added.

According to police, the woman had clicked a photograph of the car registration number of the suspect.

As per police, by the time a police team reached the hospital, she had left. They contacted her on the phone after which she reached the Sector 18 police station with her father and submitted a complaint on basis of which an FIR under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Wednesday evening, said police.

The victim has alleged that the suspect also abused her and allegedly said he would reach her home to assault her again.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 18 police station, said it was a clear case of road rage. “We have got the registration number of the car and will initiate action against him,” he said.

The victim did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking her comment on the incident.