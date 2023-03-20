Woman cheated of more than 3 lakh over work-from-home job in Gurugram

A 21-year-old woman was defrauded of more than ₹3 lakh under the guise of paying fees to secure a job in work-from-home mode.

The police registered a first information report against the unidentified suspects on Saturday at Cyber (South) police station under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code based on the woman's complaint.

Diksha Rani, the complainant in this case, is the daughter of a Central Reserve Police Force officer and lives at the CRPF group centre in Kadarpur, according to investigators. She received a message on her WhatsApp about a work-from-home job offer on November 6 last year, said officers familiar with the case.

According to investigators, upon responding to the message, Rani was given a form to complete and submit. After that, the suspects began requesting payments for various processing charges, including GST for the appointment and receiving a salary.

Police said one of the suspects pretended to be the chief executive officer of a firm and conducted an interview with the complainant as part of their ruse to gain Rani’s trust before asking her to begin making payments.

According to police, the suspects sent Rani an appointment email before they began asking her for money. According to officers, the woman transferred more than ₹3 lakh to the suspects in 22 transactions over several days.

According to officers working on the case, the woman filed her complaint on December 8; however, the police registered the FIR only when the allegations were proven true in an investigation.

Inspector Aman Kumar, station house officer at Cyber (South) police station, said they are gathering details of the bank accounts where the woman transferred money for the suspects. “We were attempting to track down the suspects,” he added.

