Woman, daughter run over by train while crossing tracks at Garhi Harsaru junction

Gurugram: A woman and her daughter were killed after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks at Garhi Harsaru Junction railway station, around 15 km from Gurugram, on Thursday morning, officials said.

Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The deceased were identified as Madhu Bala, 65, and Mamta Singh, 40, residents of Aliyar Dhana village, Manesar. The incident occurred around 8:30 am, when the two women arrived at the station to board a train to Jaipur and tried to cross the tracks to reach the opposite platform. Officials said as they were crossing, trains approached from opposite directions, leaving them with no time to react.

They were identified based on documents recovered from their possession. Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel shifted the bodies to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were crossing the railway tracks at an undesignated point. People are repeatedly advised not to cross tracks and to use designated crossings or foot overbridges wherever available to avoid such tragic incidents,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turran said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, locals said commuters had to cross the tracks because there was no functional footbridge at the station. Railways were yet to issue a detailed statement, however, officials said necessary action will be taken in accordance with procedure, and a report on the incident is under preparation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, locals said commuters had to cross the tracks because there was no functional footbridge at the station. Railways were yet to issue a detailed statement, however, officials said necessary action will be taken in accordance with procedure, and a report on the incident is under preparation. {{/usCountry}}

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