Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner
A 26-year-old woman was killed after a novice car driver allegedly hit her in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram on Wednesday.
Locals took the injured woman to a civil hospital in Sector 10 where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday evening, police said.
The deceased, identified as Nisha Rani, was walking towards her house in Farrukhnagar’s Dhanawas village around 4pm when the incident took place. The homemaker was hit by the speeding vehicle — driven by one of her neighbours, identified as Somdut Prasad, who was learning to drive on the same stretch — from behind.
The woman’s brother-in-law Sunil Kumar, who is one of the eyewitnesses in the case, said “the driver lost control over the wheels and hit her. “She suffered severe injuries all over her body and bled profusely from nose and ears. She died within a few minutes of reaching the hospital,” Kumar said.
Farrukhnagar station house officer (SHO) Suresh Kumar said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in two hours following the accident. “Prasad, a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, has been living in a rented accommodation in the village for the last two years. He works in a private company,” he said.
A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) was registered at Farrukhnagar police station against Prasad.
In another such accident, a man was killed after a bus ran over him near Bilaspur flyover on Tuesday. The deceased was returning from a job interview when the accident took place, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram: Notices to house owners over illegal use of property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Constructions on Aravalli land in Raisina razed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leachate from landfill site spills outside boundary, blocks local road access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram shortlisted for second round of cycling challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles line up at Kherki Daula toll plaza as payments go digital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox