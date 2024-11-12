Woman dies by suicide, allegedly kills her two children in Faridabad

Faridabad: Woman dies by suicide after murdering two toddlers, husband detained Inspector Naresh Kumar, station house officer (Bhupani), said it remains unclear if the children were strangled or poisoned, with autopsies scheduled for Tuesda (File Photo)

Faridabad – A 32-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide after killing her two minor children at their home in Badarpur Said, Faridabad, police said on Monday. The woman found hanging from a ceiling fan was discovered by her husband around 1pm on Sunday when he returned home to collect a bag.

Police reported that her two children—a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy—were found dead on the floor and bed in the same room. Inspector Naresh Kumar, station house officer (Bhupani), said it remains unclear if the children were strangled or poisoned, with autopsies scheduled for Tuesday. “We expect the woman’s family to reach Faridabad from Bihar by late Monday night, and any further action will be based on their complaint,” Kumar added.

Police said that the husband, who was detained for questioning, reported that everything seemed normal when he left for work at around 9.30am on Sunday. “There is suspicion of domestic violence or abetment of suicide, though nothing concrete has surfaced yet. Neighbours mentioned frequent quarrels between the couple,” an investigator said.

According to police, the husband alerted the control room after no one responded at the door. A police team arrived, broke open the door, and rushed all three to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been kept in the government mortuary for autopsy, which will clarify the children’s exact cause of death, police said.