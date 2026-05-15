Woman dies by suicide, husband, arrested for abetment

A 33-year-old chartered accountant was arrested on Thursday on the charges of abetment to suicide after his 32-year-old wife allegedly jumped to death from her office balcony on the fifth floor of Worldmark mall in Sector 65, Gurugram, on Wednesday, police said.

Police have also booked her in-laws.

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Police have also booked her in-laws. The deceased, who hailed from Dehradun but was settled in Meerut after marriage in November 2023, used to travel to Gurugram daily, where she worked as a senior executive in a reputed insurance firm with its office in the mall.

Police said, on Wednesday, she reached the office by 9.30am; however, following a brief telephonic conversation with her elder brother in Dehradun at 12.07pm, she went to the office balcony and allegedly jumped to death.

Security guards on the ground floor rushed to the spot and found her critically injured. “She was rushed to a hospital in Sector 51 but declared dead on arrival,” an officer said.

On her brother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against her husband and in-laws at Sector 65 police station on Thursday. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman’s family alleged that her husband and in-laws used to “torture” her, and she was “extremely depressed” on Wednesday while talking with her brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman’s family alleged that her husband and in-laws used to “torture” her, and she was “extremely depressed” on Wednesday while talking with her brother. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman’s brother alleged that, though she was earning over ₹12 lakh annually, her husband, who belonged to a business family, used to take away her entire salary and not even give her money to buy medicines. “It was her brother who was bearing her monthly expenses, including those of medicines, by transferring money into her account from Dehradun. Besides, the husband also used to torture her mentally and physically,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman’s brother alleged that, though she was earning over ₹12 lakh annually, her husband, who belonged to a business family, used to take away her entire salary and not even give her money to buy medicines. “It was her brother who was bearing her monthly expenses, including those of medicines, by transferring money into her account from Dehradun. Besides, the husband also used to torture her mentally and physically,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Necessary action against the husband and parents will be taken as per the evidence,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Necessary action against the husband and parents will be taken as per the evidence,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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