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Woman dies by suicide, husband, arrested for abetment

A chartered accountant was arrested for abetting his wife's suicide after she jumped from their office balcony; in-laws are also implicated.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 33-year-old chartered accountant was arrested on Thursday on the charges of abetment to suicide after his 32-year-old wife allegedly jumped to death from her office balcony on the fifth floor of Worldmark mall in Sector 65, Gurugram, on Wednesday, police said.

Police have also booked her in-laws.

Police have also booked her in-laws. The deceased, who hailed from Dehradun but was settled in Meerut after marriage in November 2023, used to travel to Gurugram daily, where she worked as a senior executive in a reputed insurance firm with its office in the mall.

Police said, on Wednesday, she reached the office by 9.30am; however, following a brief telephonic conversation with her elder brother in Dehradun at 12.07pm, she went to the office balcony and allegedly jumped to death.

Security guards on the ground floor rushed to the spot and found her critically injured. “She was rushed to a hospital in Sector 51 but declared dead on arrival,” an officer said.

On her brother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against her husband and in-laws at Sector 65 police station on Thursday. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy.

 
insurance firm chartered accountant gurugram
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