Woman drugged, raped inside car in mall parking lot in Gurugram

Gurugram A 28-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped in the parking lot of a mall in Gurugram’s MG Road, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

Police said the alleged incident occurred between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, adding that they have registered the case against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women’s police station in Sector 51.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The woman, an engineer, in her complaint said that the man had called her to the mall on the pretext of offering her a job. She said the man offered her some water laced with sedatives, and when she fell unconscious, the man raped her in his car. He then forced her out of the car and fled the spot, the woman said.

Inspector Suman Kumari, station house officer of the women police station, said investigators have asked the mall management to provide CCTV footage of the parking lot where the alleged incident took place, along with footage of the mall’s entry and exit gates.

“The suspect is yet to be arrested. The investigation is still on,” Kumari said, adding that the woman’s medical report is still awaited.

On the woman’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the suspect under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Saturday night, police said.