Woman drugs man, steals his valuables in Gurugram DLF Phase 4

A 35-year-old man was drugged by a woman he met on a dating site, remained unconscious for at least 36 hours during which the woman decamped with his valuables from his residence at Ridgewood Estate in DLF Phase-IV, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place on October 1 just hours after the victim had met the woman on the dating app. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole an iPhone worth ₹1.5 lakh, two gold chains worth ₹90,000, ₹10,000 cash in his wallet along with debit and credit cards. Moreover, cash was withdrawn a day later from these cards, police said.

A senior police officer aware of the incident said that the suspect had called the victim to pick her up from a pub in Sector 47. After picking her up, the victim purchased liquor at around 10.30pm and they started drinking together.

During this, the woman unknowingly slipped in a strong sedative in the victim’s drink. When the victim drank the liquor, he soon fell unconscious.

In his complaint to police, the victim said that he only woke up in the morning of October 3, feeling drowsy and with a severe headache.

When he started looking for his phone, he soon realised that not only was the iPhone missing, his gold chains and some cash in his wallet was missing as well, the officer added.

The senior officer also said that the victim learned that a day after the incident that ₹2.78 lakh was withdrawn from his debit and credit cards that were also stolen.

“After recovering, he approached police and submitted a complaint on Tuesday,” the officer said.

An FIR under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 380 (theft from dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at DLF police station in Sector 29.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have some clues in the case. “We will nab the suspect soon,” he said.

