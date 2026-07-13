Woman found dead in Gurugram PG, boyfriend dies by suicide: Police

A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 55 before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train near the Dwarka Expressway, police said on Sunday.

Investigators are examining phones, digital records and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events and the motive. (Shutterstock)

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The woman, also 25 and employed as a software engineer, was a resident of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the preliminary investigation, she had travelled to Gurugram around 10 days ago to visit her boyfriend, a native of Durg district in Chhattisgarh, who worked with a private company in Gurugram and was staying at a PG on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg in Sector 55.

The incident came to light after the woman’s family lost contact with her. Police said her father approached them after repeated calls to his daughter went unanswered. Acting on the complaint, a police team traced her mobile phone to the PG accommodation in Sector 55. Officers reached the building on Sunday afternoon and entered the room, where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. “The woman was found dead inside the room with multiple knife injuries,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.

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The couple, both 25, were software engineers from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while the woman had travelled to visit him about 10 days earlier. (HT)

{{^usCountry}} Police said the man was not present at the scene, prompting officers to launch a search while examining the crime scene. During the investigation, police received information about the body of a man lying on railway tracks near the Dwarka Expressway. Officers reached the spot and identified the deceased as the woman’s boyfriend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the man was not present at the scene, prompting officers to launch a search while examining the crime scene. During the investigation, police received information about the body of a man lying on railway tracks near the Dwarka Expressway. Officers reached the spot and identified the deceased as the woman’s boyfriend. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators suspect the couple had an argument shortly before the incident. Police believe the man allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times, locked the room from outside and fled before ending his life by jumping in front of a moving train. However, officers said the exact sequence of events and the motive would only be confirmed after forensic examination, post-mortem reports and analysis of other evidence, including digital records.

Police are examining the couple’s mobile phones and recent communication to establish what led to the incident. They said the families of both the deceased have been informed, and the bodies will be sent for post-mortem examinations. An FIR under charges of murder will be registered at the Sector 55-56 police station in Gurugram against the deceased man. Senior police officers remained at both locations till Sunday evening as the investigation continued. Investigators said they are awaiting the post-mortem findings and forensic reports before drawing final conclusions about the circumstances leading to the deaths.