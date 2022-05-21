Woman harassed by husband, in-laws for dowry hangs self
Within three months of her marriage, a 24-year-old woman hanged herself at her parents’ home in Palam Vihar extension on Thursday evening alleging that her husband and her in-laws harassed her for dowry, said the police on Friday.
The incident came to the fore when the woman’s younger sister returned from college and found her hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the first floor. The woman was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared her dead and informed the police.
According to police, the woman had written a note on her left hand alleging that her husband had married her only for dowry and also mentioned about a spot in the room, where she reportedly left behind a five-page suicide note.
Police said, the woman, an MBA graduate, got married to her 30-year-old husband on February 18 this year but she returned to her parents’ house on May 5 alleging she was tortured daily for dowry.
In the five-page suicide note, police said, the woman described the mental and physical torture she was subjected to by her in-laws, who pressurised her for dowry soon after the marriage. She also wrote that she had attempted to end her life on May 18 (Wednesday) but failed.
Police said the woman also allegedly wrote that her husband should not be appointed as a government teacher in Delhi as such a person would destroy the future of students. The deceased woman’s brother said the husband, hailing from Delhi, had cleared a competitive examination for selection as a teacher in a Delhi government school.
The brother said they had spent ₹70 lakh for the woman’s marriage. “We gifted a costly SUV to the groom, along with household items, such as furniture and kitchen appliances. However, the in-laws used to taunt her by finding faults in whatever we gifted them...they would say the washing machine and microwave oven were small in size and that she should bring a bigger one,” he said.
Based on the complaint registered by the woman’s brother, police registered an FIR against the four people, including the woman’s husband and mother-in-law, under sections 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday night. No arrests have been made in the case so far.
Police said the woman’s body was handed over to her family on Friday after conducting an autopsy.
Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said police are investigating the case. “We will arrest the suspects and take necessary action soon,” he said.
-
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar
Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Friday morning by killing an unidentified infiltrator. Last week, three militants were killed in north Kashmir's Bandipore forests. Police had said that the militants including a local, who had recently sneaked back into Valley. Compared to previous years, there have been lesser incidents of reported infiltration attempts made in north Kashmir this year despite less snowfall during winters on the traditional infiltration routes.
-
Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting
A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed. Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.
-
HRERA issues notice to freeze bank accounts of Mahira Infratech
Following the cancellation of a licence of a housing project in Sector 68 and blacklisting four other projects being developed by Mahira Infratech Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd), the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram on Friday said it has issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.
-
HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year. A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
-
Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials. The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials. The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle.
