Woman harassed by husband, in-laws for dowry hangs self

Within three months of her marriage, a 24-year-old woman hanged herself at her parents’ home in Palam Vihar extension on Thursday evening alleging that her husband and her in-laws harassed her for dowry, said the police on Friday.

The incident came to the fore when the woman’s younger sister returned from college and found her hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the first floor. The woman was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared her dead and informed the police.

According to police, the woman had written a note on her left hand alleging that her husband had married her only for dowry and also mentioned about a spot in the room, where she reportedly left behind a five-page suicide note.

Police said, the woman, an MBA graduate, got married to her 30-year-old husband on February 18 this year but she returned to her parents’ house on May 5 alleging she was tortured daily for dowry.

In the five-page suicide note, police said, the woman described the mental and physical torture she was subjected to by her in-laws, who pressurised her for dowry soon after the marriage. She also wrote that she had attempted to end her life on May 18 (Wednesday) but failed.

Police said the woman also allegedly wrote that her husband should not be appointed as a government teacher in Delhi as such a person would destroy the future of students. The deceased woman’s brother said the husband, hailing from Delhi, had cleared a competitive examination for selection as a teacher in a Delhi government school.

The brother said they had spent ₹70 lakh for the woman’s marriage. “We gifted a costly SUV to the groom, along with household items, such as furniture and kitchen appliances. However, the in-laws used to taunt her by finding faults in whatever we gifted them...they would say the washing machine and microwave oven were small in size and that she should bring a bigger one,” he said.

Based on the complaint registered by the woman’s brother, police registered an FIR against the four people, including the woman’s husband and mother-in-law, under sections 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday night. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police said the woman’s body was handed over to her family on Friday after conducting an autopsy.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said police are investigating the case. “We will arrest the suspects and take necessary action soon,” he said.