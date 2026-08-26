Woman, her partner arrested for murdering husband in F’bad

A 43-year-old woman and her 39-year-old alleged partner were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body in a field near their residence in Faridabad’s Mojabad village earlier this month, police said.

According to police, the 45-year-old man, who had allegedly been missing for five days, was found dead after stray dogs dug out his body from a field on Monday. (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the 45-year-old man, who had allegedly been missing for five days, was found dead after stray dogs dug out his body from a field on Monday, with heavy rain having loosened the soil.

Police said the victim’s brother reached the couple’s residence on Monday evening to inquire about his brother. “She told him that her husband was untraceable. However, he suspected foul play as he said he knew about the woman’s alleged partner,” an officer said. The victim’s brother then went into the nearby fields when he spotted a several-feet-deep pit dug up by strays and a human hand visible in it. He then alerted the police and the wife was detained.

She was formally arrested on Tuesday after confessing to the police; her partner, who was on the run, was also held from Delhi-Faridabad border when he was trying to flee.

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{{^usCountry}} Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman’s alleged partner lived in the same house as the family on a separate floor. “The woman told police that the victim had come to know about their relationship and used to abuse his wife after consuming liquor frequently. On night of August 16, the accused man and the victim sat for drinks, and as the latter got drunk, the accused smashed his head with a concrete interlocking tile and killed him,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman’s alleged partner lived in the same house as the family on a separate floor. “The woman told police that the victim had come to know about their relationship and used to abuse his wife after consuming liquor frequently. On night of August 16, the accused man and the victim sat for drinks, and as the latter got drunk, the accused smashed his head with a concrete interlocking tile and killed him,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav said the duo later dug up a five-feet-deep pit in the nearby field at night and buried the body. “The woman later told everyone, including family members, that her husband had gone missing,” he said.

The victim was a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Mojabad village of Faridabad for the past eight years with his wife and two kids, police said, adding that the woman’s alleged partner is from UP’s Mahoba village.

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On the basis of the victim’s brother’s complaint, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Tigaon police station on Monday.

Police said that the victim’s body was exhumed late Monday and was handed over to his brother after carrying out an autopsy on Tuesday.