Woman run over on Golf Course Extension Road, husband critically injured

Gurugram A woman died and her husband was critically injured after their bicycle was knocked down and run over by a truck on Golf Course Extension Road at 12.30pm Tuesday.

The woman, Ajuda Biwi (36), who was reportedly pregnant, and her husband, Aslam Islam (39), are both from West Bengal.

Soon after the mishap, the family, relatives and neighbours of the couple reached the spot and blocked the road for almost two hours in protest and did not allow the police to remove the body of the deceased woman, officers said

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 65 police station, said two separate First Information Reports (FIR)s have been registered. “One is against the truck driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The second FIR is against those who had created a ruckus, blocked the road and misbehaved with a few police personnel after the incident,” he said.

He added that they will question the truck driver, who did not flee from the spot after the mishap and has been arrested, to determine the sequence of events that led to the accident.

The road block by protesters affected traffic movement towards sectors 55, 56 and Badshahpur.

According to police, the couple was cycling back home to Ghata village in Sector 55 when the mishap occurred at the intersection of Sector 56 and Sector 65. The couple was travelling towards Kherki Daula and attempting to cross the road when the truck hit them, police said.

Kumar added, “The relatives of the deceased woman said she was pregnant. However, it will be ascertained after autopsy. She is survived by three children.”

Islam is undergoing treatment at a hospital.