Woman severely injured while trying to fight off snatcher on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road

A 40-year-old woman was severely injured after she fell from a moving auto-rickshaw trying to fight off a snatcher on Golf Course Road on Sunday. The victim remained unconscious for two days, sustaining grave injuries to her head. She regained consciousness on Wednesday and police recorded her statement after doctors declared her fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who works as an executive with a chain of salons, said that she had a near-death experience on Sunday night while returning home from work. “I boarded an autorickshaw from DLF Phase 4, near Galleria Market, for Sector 56 as usual. When we reached the Sector 42 Rapid Metro station, a speeding biker came from the left and tried to snatch my phone. I resisted and gripped my phone but he pulled me and I fell down and rolled over at least three times,” she said.

Police said the victim was taken to a private hospital by the autorickshaw driver and passersby. Cops later informed the victim’s family after obtaining her details from documents in her bag. The victim said that she found herself in the intensive care unit of a private hospital when she opened her eyes after the incident. “I don’t know how I survived with the number of injuries all over my body. I wish I could throw the snatcher off his motorcycle, but he was trained and did not lose balance despite my efforts. He was successful in getting away with my phone,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have accessed CCTV footage from the area and are conducting an investigation to identify the suspect who was wearing a large helmet. Vijender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (East), said that they have registered a case under section 379B (snatching with force) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station. “We are matching the CCTV footage with old snatching incidents where similar motorbikes were used. Teams have been formed and were hoping to apprehend the suspect soon,” he said.