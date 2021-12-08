Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman's body found hanging from tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway: Police
gurugram news

Woman's body found hanging from tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway: Police

Haryana Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road. (AFP)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:20 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The body of a middle-aged woman was found hanging from a tree on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment in Haryana on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the unidentified woman has been kept in the mortuary of the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, they added.

Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road.

No complaint regarding a woman gone missing has so far been filed in the area, police said, adding that the deceased seemed to belong to a migrant family.

SHO of the Ambala Cantonment police station Anil Kumar said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, adding that all the police stations in the nearby areas have been informed.

No injury mark was found on the body, he said.

