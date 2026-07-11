Work on Bakhtawar Chowk flyover to start next month: Officials

Work on the double-decker flyover for Gurugram Metro at Bakhtawar Chowk is likely to start by August, officials from Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) said.

Officials said the structure’s design is in its final stage.

Officials said the structure’s design is in its final stage and that they are working with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to obtain final approval.

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GMRL had proposed the construction of the flyover in March, 2026 to enable movement of vehicles underneath the metro track supported by the same pillars. Later, in June this year, GMDA had asked GMRL to make provision for the construction of an underpass to facilitate vehicles from Sector 47 towards Medanta Hospital.

“The design of the structure is in the final stage, and we are expecting the approval soon. The work is expected to start in August. The work on phase one of the metro is going on at a steady pace with a focus on shifting the utilities on the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk,” a senior GMRL official said.

According to GMRL, the proposed structure will have an elevated road on the first level with three lanes on each side. The second level will have a metro viaduct/station at Bakhtawar Chowk, and it will also have provision for the construction of an underpass in the future. At the surface level, there will be two service lanes on each side to facilitate traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said, “We have asked the GMRL to redesign the pillars so that there remains a provision for the construction of an underpass to cater to rising traffic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior GMDA official said, “We have asked the GMRL to redesign the pillars so that there remains a provision for the construction of an underpass to cater to rising traffic.” {{/usCountry}}

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GMRL officials, meanwhile, said they discussed the plan with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other stakeholders to get the utilities shifted. The authority has also asked Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to transfer land for phase two of the metro.

Rakesh Saini, estate officer, HSVP, said that the majority of the land on the ground for phase one has been transferred, and the land for phase two will also be transferred on priority.