Work on cloverleaf connecting Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road to start

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will commence work on a portion of the cloverleaf interchange on the Dwarka Expressway near Kherki Daula, to connect it with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on the other side of the National Highway 48 (NH-48), from next week after receiving a land parcel last week, officials said on Sunday.

NHAI officials said that the work on the cloverleaf is expected to be completed by August 2022.

Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI, said that work on building structures of a road across the NH-48 will start next week. “The work on structures to take the road across the national highway will commence next week. The work on the entire cloverleaf will be completed by August 2022. This structure will enable traffic movement between SPR and Dwarka Expressway without any interruption from the existing traffic on the highway,” Jambulkar said.

According to NHAI officials, the cloverleaf will have interchanges at two levels, in which left turns will be handled by slip roads. A cloverleaf helps traffic on two highways cross one another simultaneously, without any interruption from any side.

The cloverleaf on Dwarka Expressway will connect SPR, which starts at Ghata and passes through Vatika Chowk to reach the NH-48 near Kherki Daula. It will be connected with the Central Peripheral Road, which is a part of the Dwarka Expressway.

The 29-km long Dwarka Expressway will connect Kherki Daula with Dwarka in Delhi. It passes through several newly developing sectors in the city. It is being constructed in four phases with work on phases three and four, which are in Gurugram, at an advanced stage. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Meanwhile, Jambulkar, who also has the charge of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said that the work on a crucial underpass at the Ambience Mall is almost complete and they are planning to open it by the end of this month. “The record rainfall received by Delhi this year has caused problems, as it is taking more time to put the finishing touches,” he said.